Real Madrid reach verbal agreement with star left-back ahead of summer deal

Real Madrid have struck a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies over contract terms. Los Blancos have been heavily linked with the Canadian over recent months, and things appear to be moving in the direction of a summer move.
There are no talks ongoing between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid for the 23-year-old, but it puts the latter in a strong negotiating position ahead of any potential talks. Either Bayern will agree to sell Davies in the summer for a fee, or will lose him next summer. The Athletic report that Barcelona and Premier League sides had shown interest, but that Davies’ preference is Real Madrid.
Los Blancos reportedly accelerated talks with Davies’ camp following an in-person meeting in mid-February. Bayern have accepted that they will try to sell Davies in the summer if they cannot sign a new contract – his deal is up in less than 18 months, hence the pressure on them to act.
Earlier on Monday it was reported from Germany that Bayern losing hope of a new deal following their latest meeting with Davies’ agent. Bayern are believed to be looking for €50m for him, while Real Madrid want to begin talks around €35m. Either way, all signs are pointing towards Real Madrid getting their left-back for much of the next decade if all goes to plan, which will also bring Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia’s futures into sharp focus.
Ferland is a great defensive wingback and an ok-ish offensive wb. Ancelotti was right, maybe one of the best dwb around. But he doesnt fit our gameplan.
Davies is a world class offensive wingback and an excellent defensive wb. His speed and stamina are top notch.
Its clear what Real are trying to build here and the opponents will have to play with two right wingbacks to cope with pressure of Vini and Davies on the left side. Which should leave plenty of space for Mbappe to feast upon. We want fast transitions from attack to defence on our arguably strongest flank and Mendy isnt giving us that. Vini has to run from his own half sometimes to initiate a counter. With Davies transition will go much smoother and he can chip in an odd goal, while preserving Vinis legs.
Fran was supposed to be a cheap option to adress that but simply hasnt developed according to expectations.
For me this is a no brainer. Fran out, keep Mendy and let his contract run out and give him one or two year options. He is useful when were trying to kill off a game. Excellent addition.