Real Madrid reach verbal agreement with star left-back ahead of summer deal

Real Madrid have struck a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies over contract terms. Los Blancos have been heavily linked with the Canadian over recent months, and things appear to be moving in the direction of a summer move.

There are no talks ongoing between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid for the 23-year-old, but it puts the latter in a strong negotiating position ahead of any potential talks. Either Bayern will agree to sell Davies in the summer for a fee, or will lose him next summer. The Athletic report that Barcelona and Premier League sides had shown interest, but that Davies’ preference is Real Madrid.

Los Blancos reportedly accelerated talks with Davies’ camp following an in-person meeting in mid-February. Bayern have accepted that they will try to sell Davies in the summer if they cannot sign a new contract – his deal is up in less than 18 months, hence the pressure on them to act.

Earlier on Monday it was reported from Germany that Bayern losing hope of a new deal following their latest meeting with Davies’ agent. Bayern are believed to be looking for €50m for him, while Real Madrid want to begin talks around €35m. Either way, all signs are pointing towards Real Madrid getting their left-back for much of the next decade if all goes to plan, which will also bring Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia’s futures into sharp focus.