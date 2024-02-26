Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti’s blunt response to Turkish starlet Arda Guler’s frustrations

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is no longer entertaining questions over whether Arda Guler‘s frustration could be having a negative impact on him. The Italian veteran has refused to alter his decision-making or his approach for the 18-year-old starlet, in spite of his obvious desperation to get on the pitch, and the hype surrounding him.

Again on Sunday evening against Sevilla, Guler looked primed to come on, but was denied the opportunity, before a corner and then Luka Modric’s goal saw his entrance held back again. After Modric’s excellent strike, Ancelotti decided to go with a more control-orientated substitution, with Dani Ceballos coming on rather than Guler.

Ancelotti was asked about it after the match, and saw no reason to explain himself to Guler.

“I had one thought before Modric’s goal and after the goal I changed my mind. It’s not that complicated and I don’t have to explain this. And if he don’t understand it, it doesn’t matter.”

Guler has reacted poorly to being left on the bench in the past, unable to contain his frustration, and after missing six months of action through injury, Guler has played just 92 minutes all season. Most of those came in a Copa del Rey tie against Arandina, and Guler will again have to learn to earn his minutes.