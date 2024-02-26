Real Madrid defender unsure of future – ‘I’m not thinking about it’

Real Madrid right-back Lucas Vazquez has admitted that he is not certain of his future beyond June, when his contract with Los Blancos expires. The 32-year-old is a free agent in the summer, and is yet to hear from the club about a renewal.

Vazquez is one of several veterans without clarity currently, although the case for himself and Nacho Fernandez is talked about differently from those of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. There have been rumours that Los Blancos might look for another younger right-back in order to eventually take over from Dani Carvajal as first-choice, but in recent weeks he has returned to his best on the pitch.

"Toni is unpredictable. He is having a great season and I wouldn't understand if he didn't continue. He can continue helping the team, not for one year, but for many more." Lucas Vazquez on Toni Kroos' future. #RealMadrid (Marca) pic.twitter.com/b24MHdcxpp — Football España (@footballespana_) February 26, 2024

Asked about his renewal after the match, he said he was focusing on other things.

“I don’t know yet. I don’t think much about it. I’m enjoying the moment and playing more games in a row. I want to help the team more and that’s what is on my mind,” he told Marca.

It may be that other operations might help Vazquez get a new contract. Real Madrid will likely spend big on Alphonso Davies and Kylian Mbappe this summer, meaning their desire to strengthen elsewhere will be severely reduced. Vazquez is certainly a cheaper option, and in this form, an excellent one.