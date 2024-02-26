Matteo Moretto Transfers Column: Marc-Andre ter Stegen situation and Koke negotiations with Atletico Madrid

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

The inside scoop on Al-Ittihad’s interest in Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Al-Ittihad have been in contact with ter Stegen’s entourage and not yet with Barcelona. It is true that the German goalkeeper is comfortable at Barcelona and has a contract until 2028, but as always, you have to take into account the size of the offer for both the goalkeeper and the club.

As long as no official steps have been taken, we cannot comment on Marc’s openness to a move because, as you know, certain offers are irrefutable and can change the life of a footballer. In the coming weeks we will understand the situation better.

Barcelona will listen to Marc-Andre ter Stegen offer if there is one

In terms of how much Barcelona would be looking for, I think Barcelona will listen to the offer, then it will come down to the size of the the numbers on offer.

Still no agreement between Koke and Atletico Madrid on renewal

Personally, I have never said that there is positivity about Koke’s renewal. There is a long-standing negotiation but the parties have not yet reached an agreement. There is still distance between them. The more time passes, the harder it is to find common ground. For the summer, Atletico Madrid are looking for a midfielder.