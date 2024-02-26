Former Barcelona defender wanted by Manchester United open to return – ‘Why not?’

Former Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo was for some fans, the one that got away. The enormous French defender had pace and power to go with good ball-playing skills, and since leaving Camp Nou for just €8.5m, has been thriving at Nice.

Thriving in Ligue 1, his performances have seen him linked with a big-money move to Manchester United in recent months. Asked whether he would ever go back to the Blaugrana though, Todibo responded ‘Why not?’ to Canal Plus, as quoted by Sport.

🚨 Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice): "A return to Barcelona? Why not? I don't regret it, not at all. FC Barcelona is still a great experience. I learned a lot from Gerard Piqué, Samuel Umtiti, Clément Lenglet… It did me good. I discovered the very, very high level. I didn't have… pic.twitter.com/tiEg8KbTc3 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 26, 2024

Todibo looks as if he will be out of Barcelona’s price range for some time, but and with a four excellent central defenders on their books, and the developing Pau Cubarsi, it is arguably the area of the pitch they least need to invest in. The excitement in Barcelona has more been focused on their 20% sell-on clause, which could bring some much-needed cash into the coffers for Barcelona if there is a big move for the 24-year-old.