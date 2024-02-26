Carlo Ancelotti does not believe Real Madrid starlet is as ready to compete as teammates

While in Turkey his lack of protagonism may be befuddling eager fans that want to see Arda Guler in action, Carlo Ancelotti is growing tired of the topic of the 18-year-old. The Real Madrid boss has asked for patience with the teenage sensation, but it appears that Guler’s is running out.

Again on Sunday night there was another episode where it looked as if Guler would get minutes against Sevilla, but was sent back down to the bench after Luka Modric’s goal. Ancelotti’s response made it clear that he would not be pandering to Guler either. Despite recovering from his dreadful run of injuries in the second half of last year, he has just 92 minutes in nearly two months, despite being fit for all of them.

As per Relevo, Ancelotti simply does not feel that Guler is ready to compete at the same level as his teammates. Earlier in the season Ancelotti was full of praise for Guler, but the honeymoon phase is very much over for Guler. This latest series of events comes after reports backing Guler for a loan move next summer in order to gain minutes.