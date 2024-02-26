Bayern Munich will still make last-ditch renewal attempt for Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement with Alphonso Davies on personal terms, but Bayern Munich have not yet thrown in the towel. While it appears likely the Bavarian giants will be negotiating his exit this summer, they will continue in their efforts to renew the Canadian defender.

Davies, 23, is out of contract in 2025, meaning Bayern must either renew his deal, sell him for a fee this summer, or lose him for free next year. Real Madrid had identified Davies as a potential target as early as last summer, and look poised to get their man.

Speaking to The Daily Briefing, Matteo Moretto has explained that Bayern will avoid losing Davies for free first and foremost, and will be willing to negotiate an exit if that is the only other alternative. Despite a meeting between Bayern and Davies’ agent last week, the German Rekordmeister have not been locked in talks with Davies in recent weeks, but rather focusing on their season, and will still look to get a deal done with him once the end of their season looks a little clearer.

Meanwhile Real Madrid are keen to emulate their work with Toni Kroos, securing Davies at a bargain price. Over a decade after signing Kroos, the €25m fee for him continues to look more and more insignificant measured next to his contribution.

It looks like Davies will have the choice in his hands ultimately this summer. He will likely earn more money at Bayern than Real Madrid, but given the squad Los Blancos are building, and the potential attraction of playing with Kylian Mbappe may well be more than enough to seduce him. The fact his form at Bayern has dropped off, as have the Bayern side, may well nudge him towards the exit too.