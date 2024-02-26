Bayern Munich resigned to selling star to Real Madrid, price tag set

Bayern Munich have given up hope of renewing Alphonso Davies‘ contract, as per the latest coming out of Germany. The Canadian left-back has been heavily linked with Real Madrid over the past year, and it looks as if it will come down to whether Los Blancos can negotiate a fee with the Bavarian side.

Davies’ contract is up in 2025, making this summer Bayern’s final opportunity to recoup some of their money with a sale. With Davies’ agent demanding €13m per season, and Bayern only willing to go as far as €10m per annum, SkySports DE say, as covered by Marca, that Bayern are ‘resigned’ to losing Davies in the summer. Already Milan’s Theo Hernandez is being touted as a potential replacement.

Bayern will ask for €50m from Real Madrid this summer, although the Madrid daily say that Los Blancos will likely start talks around €35m in hope of some form of reduction. Davies’ potential arrival could impact the future of Ferland Mendy, who is out of contract in 2025 too, and looks unlikely to be offered a new deal, despite his improved performances this year. Equally, Fran Garcia is looking at his opportunities drying up next season if Mendy sticks around and Davies arrives.

Davies will likely have to take less money than he would earn at Bayern – only the top stars in the Real Madrid squad, the veterans and the likes of Jude Bellingham or Vinicius Junior, are earning over the €10m-barrier. However he seems happy enough to experience a change of scene, join friend David Alaba and an ambitious young squad in exhange for several million.

