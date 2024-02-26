Barcelona will renew contract of 16-year-old starlet Lamine Yamal until 2030

Barcelona finally rested Lamine Yamal on Saturday, after eight straight starts over the past month or so. There is little doubt that the teenage sensation has been the best news of 2024 for the Blaugrana.

While they will be open to sales in the summer for some of their big names, as they trie to balance their books ahead of next summer, Lamine Yamal will be one of those that they will want to hang onto at all costs.

🚨 Lamine Yamal wants to make history at the club of his life, Barça, and there's already a pact for a long-term renewal when he turns 18. @martinezferran pic.twitter.com/0hhK5iycI4 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 26, 2024

They do at least have a €1b release clause in his deal, which currently runs until 2026. However MD report that Barcelona fans will not have to worry about his future next summer, as his contract enters its final year. They already have an agreement with agent Jorge Mendes to renew his deal until 2030 at the end of the 2025 season, when he turns 18 years of age. Before that date, he is only able to sign a three-year contract.

That agreement should secure Lamine Yamal’s future until what will remarkably be just 24 years of age. While it is early, and Barcelona have far too much experience of injury issues getting in the way of young talents, if he is well-managed, few doubt that he can be the face of the Barcelona’s next decade.