Athletic Club Barcelona

Barcelona hoping to get forward back for clash with Athletic Club this weekend

Barcelona are gradually recovering some of their injury list after a month of being down to the bare bones. Not only did January take its toll on them in terms of results, but also in terms of their injury list. Both are on the up, with Ferran Torres hoping to continue that run this weekend.

Despite conceding a disappointing equaliser to Napoli last week, Barcelona are unbeaten in six, and have four wins in that time. Perhaps more importantly, their win over Getafe was the most comfortable they have had since September.

Raphinha, Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo, Oriol Romeu, Sergi Roberto and Vitor Roque have all recovered from fitness issues in recent weeks, coinciding with that gradual improvement. As per Diario AS, Ferran Torres is close to returning from his injury, a muscle problem that has kept him out for nearly a month, which he suffered against Osasuna. Marcos Alonso is also closing in on a return from back surgery.

Torres is expected to return against Athletic Club this Sunday night, as Barcelona take a tough trip to San Mames, the venue of his first Barcelona goal. He has 11 goals this season, making him their second-top scorer behind Robert Lewandowski (18), and was in good form before his injury. Gavi and Alejandro Balde are out with injuries until the end of the season.

Posted by

Tags Athletic Club Barcelona Ferran Torres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News