Barcelona could look to include player in deal for top midfield target following initial talks

Barcelona will have to come up with an inventive solution if they are to secure the signing of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. The Senegalese is set to be one of the more coveted talents this summer, and as such, looks to be outwith Barcelona’s budget.

Sporting Director Deco appears to prefer the 22-year-old to cover the hole at the base of Barcelona’s midfield, but has set a limit of €40m to spend on Onana. However Sport report that Everton have told him that they are not willing to sell for €40m plus variables, and have referred Barcelona to the €60m asking price.

🚨 Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice): "A return to Barcelona? Why not? I don't regret it, not at all. FC Barcelona is still a great experience. I learned a lot from Gerard Piqué, Samuel Umtiti, Clément Lenglet… It did me good. I discovered the very, very high level. I didn't have… pic.twitter.com/tiEg8KbTc3 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 26, 2024

The matter is complicated by reported interest from Manchester United and Arsenal in Onana, who are capable of paying up for Onana. The Catalan daily say that Barcelona may have to consider including players in the deal in order to bring him in.

Barcelona have very few sacred members of their squad that they wouldn’t consider parting with, including a number of loanees that are far from guaranteed a spot in their squad on their return. The likes of Eric Garcia, Ansu Fati, Julian Araujo, Clement Lenglet and Pablo Torre could all be considered as makeweights, although as a general rule, swap deals are difficult given the number of parties and interests involved.