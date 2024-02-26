Barcelona considering contract offer for French midfielder ahead of cheap summer move

Barcelona are likely to be on the hunt for free agents again this summer in a bid to continue building out their squad on a budget. French midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been linked with the Blaugrana for many years, and is once again, as one of the top free agent names on the market this summer.

As per Sport, quoting Ekrem Konur, Barcelona are considering a contract offer for Rabiot of two years, with an option for an additional season. Currently at Juventus, Rabiot has become a key player for Max Allegri over the past two seasons, and has just four months remaining on his deal.

That said, the likes of Inter Milan, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have also been linked to Rabiot in recent months, suggesting that either Barcelona’s name is being used by the agent, or the Blaugrana will have significant competition for what is sure to be a lucrative contract for the 28-year-old.

Bringing in the top free agents has been a successful strategy on the whole for Barcelona over recent seasons. Andreas Christensen, Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan have all made positive contributions during their time, while Franck Kessie left after just one season at a significant profit.