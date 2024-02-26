Atletico Madrid away form in dire straits and threatening to capsize season

“We try to do the same away from home as at home, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. No doubt there are things to correct because the numbers speak for themselves,” Rodrigo de Paul commented to Marca on Saturday night, following Atletico Madrid’s 2-2 draw with winless Almeria. Held by the bottom-placed Andalusians courtesy of a brace from Luka Romero, Alvaro Morata spurned a chance in the final moments to secure what would have been just their second away win in eight La Liga matches.

📊 Álvaro Morata has now gone 7 games without scoring: ❌ Sevilla

❌ Valencia

❌ Real Madrid

❌ Athletic

❌ Sevilla

❌ Inter

❌ Almería It’s his worst streak as an Atleti player since the 2019/20 season. [via @atletico_stats_] pic.twitter.com/RlQLrqg8C9 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 25, 2024

Their away form has more or less muscled Atletico out of the title race, and in the away table, Diego Simeone’s side have just 15 points and four wins from 13 games, placing them eighth. The contrast between that and their home form in La Liga, where they sit top with 37 points from 39 is stark.

🟰 2-2 Almería

❌ 1-0 Sevilla

🟰 1-1 Real Madrid

✅ 0-1 Granada

❌ 4-3 Girona

❌ 2-0 Athletic

❌ 1-0 Barcelona

❌ 2-1 Las Palmas Where is the problem? — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 24, 2024

After the game, Simeone shouldered the blame for their away form, while also noting that they had the chances to win the match. Their inability to keep clean sheets this season has been their undoing away from home, as they stuggle to keep up an excellent scoring rate on the road. This comes ahead of arguably the most crucial game of their season to date, knowing they must overturn a 1-0 deficit at San Mames against Athletic Club on Thursday.