Adidas announce sponsorship deal with Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal is shaping up to be one of the most coveted talents on and off the pitch in the coming years, as Barcelona look to build their future with the 16-year-old in mind. Already he has had one major bidding war between football’s biggest sponsors for him.

Originally with Nike, Lamine Yamal was announced this week as an Adidas athlete this week, with the 16-year-old signing a long-term deal with the German giants. Relevo have reported that he will be the face of several campaigns, including his own line of boots.

While the teenager has been compared somewhat unfairly to Lionel Messi, for his position and creativity, he is following in Messi’s football steps in this regard. Like Messi, Lamine Yamal had a deal with Nike, but will end up being one of the poster boys for Adidas.

Lamine Yamal has signed a sponsorship agreement with Adidas.pic.twitter.com/aNzxaV54pI — Football España (@footballespana_) February 26, 2024

If previous call-ups are anything to go by, he could be one of the star attractions for Adidas at the Euros this summer, as they also sponsor Spain.