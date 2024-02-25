Xavi Hernandez to test his Barcelona squad’s commitment in build-up to Athletic Club showdown

Barcelona look to be a good place right now, having turned out their poor form from previous months. They have won four of their last five in La Liga, which has seen them leapfrog Girona into second in the table, albeit having played a game more.

The run of form has coincided with Xavi Hernandez’s decision to leave the club at the end of the season, which was announced in the aftermath of their last defeat, which came against Villarreal in January. However, the 44-year-old coach does retain the full support of his players, whom he intends to test next week.

As reported by Diario AS, the Barcelona squad will be given Monday as a day off, and on Tuesday, a voluntary session will be offered to those that wish to train. This is seen as a way of showing how committed Xavi’s players are as they embark on a crucial period of the season.

It’s a clever tactic by Xavi, and it could also be a determining factor towards who Barcelona look to sell in the summer, given that they need to do this because of their ongoing financial problems.