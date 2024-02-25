Sergio Aguero could make return to football over two years on from Barcelona retirement

Back in November 2021, Sergio Aguero was forced into early retirement at the age of 33. Having only just joined Barcelona from Manchester City a few months prior, the Argentine striker had to hang up his boots as it was revealed he had a heart problem.

However, just over two years on from the moment, Aguero could be set for an unlikely return to football. MD notes that he has been told by a cardiologist that there is a chance he can come out of retirement, and following this, he was spotted at a match between Independiente and Racing Club in Argentina.

Sources in the South American nation say that Aguero has an option to return to football with Independiente, who are now managed by his former teammate and good friend Carlos Tevez. However, at this stage, it’s not yet clear whether the former Barcelona forward will make the decision to come back to the beautiful game.