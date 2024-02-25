Real Madrid yet to dish out contract offers despite demand from Carlo Ancelotti

It’s coming towards the time of the season when clubs begin to look towards offering contracts to players whose deals are expiring in a few months’ time. Real Madrid are no different, and they have several notable first teamers who are able to leave for free in the summer.

Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez are all out of contract at the end of the season, but as reported by Marca, none of them are yet to be offered the chance to stick around for another 12 months. However, the likelihood is that negotiations will begin in the next few weeks.

Modric looks destined to leave Real Madrid after 12 years, having fallen drastically out of favour this season. Vazquez’s future is uncertain, while Nacho has the opportunity to stay, provided that he wants to.

Ancelotti is desperate for Kroos to stay, and he has made that clear to the Real Madrid board. However, the German midfielder is yet to decide his future, and he could opt to retire in the summer once the European Championships have concluded.