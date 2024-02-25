Real Madrid expected to scout 20-year-old Sevilla star during Santiago Bernabeu showdown

Right-back is a position that Real Madrid will need to address over the next 18 months. Dani Carvajal isn’t getting any younger, and his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025. On top of this, Lucas Vazquez – his backup – sees his deal run out at the end of this season.

As a result, club officials are expected to look for a new, younger alternative. A move could be targeted this summer if Vazquez leaves, or alternatively, one will be looked for in 2025 if he stays. According to Diario AS, one option that interests Real Madrid is Juanlu Sanchez, Sevilla’s 20-year-old right-back.

Los Blancos will have the opportunity to run the rule over Juanlu on Sunday evening, should he be selected by Quique Sanchez Flores for the match at the Santiago Bernabeu. It could end up being an audition for the youngster.

Juanlu would be fine backup option for Real Madrid, and if he were to address, he could even end up being an option to be a starter down the line. For now, his full focus will be on Sevilla.