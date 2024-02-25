Real Madrid consider bold Casemiro and Raphael Varane return

Raphael Varane and Casemiro could make a bold return from Manchester United to Real Madrid this summer.

With United undergoing a host of changes in the coming months, the Premier League giants are expected to sell players to make room for new arrivals, in a major upheaval.

New minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning to reduce the salary budget, before assessing incoming options in Manchester, as part of his plans.

As per the reports from ESPN, 11 first team players could be sold ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, including Varane and Casemiro.

However, despite interest from the Saudi Pro League in the pair, both players could make their way back to Madrid, if a transfer deal is put forward, via Fichajes.net.

Casemiro is contracted to United until 2026, with an option for a further 12 months added on, with Varane’s deal running up until 2025, and Real Madrid would push for a reduced transfer deal in both cases, with United keen to sell the duo.