Real Betis dealt significant injury blow – but Manuel Pellegrini confirms two key players close to return

It’s been a difficult week for Real Betis, and unfortunately, it has only got worse. They were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Thursday, after being defeated 2-1 on aggregate by Dinamo Zagreb in their knockout round tie, and they would lose a key player in that match to injury.

Cedric Bakambu scored Betis’ goal in the Croatian capital, before being forced off at half time due to injury. Manuel Pellegrini has now confirmed that the striker will be out for at least one month after suffering a calf injury, as per Estadio Deportivo.

However, there is some good news for Betis, as Pellegrini also stated that Ayoze Perez and Guido Rodriguez are close to returning from ankle and leg injuries respectively.

“It gives me great joy to see them both on the pitch. They are in the final phase of their recovery and next week they will work hard with the rest of the group and will be available for the next match (against Atlético Madrid).”

Ayoze has especially been a big miss for Real Betis, who have struggled to score goals in his absence. Rodriguez’s return is also good news, and he will provide competition alongside new signing Johnny Cardoso, Marc Roca and William Carvalho.