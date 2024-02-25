Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Sevilla: Antonio Rudiger returns, Toni Kroos and Rodrygo restored to line-up

Real Madrid are looking to go eight points clear at the top of the La Liga table when they take on Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening. Barcelona leapfrogged Girona into second on Saturday, so Los Blancos’ nearest challenger, for the time being at least, at their Clasico rivals.

There will be changes made by Carlo Ancelotti for the match. Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga are both suspended, so neither will ne involved, and the same can be said for Joselu Mato, who is out for three weeks with an ankle injury.

As per Diario AS, it means that Lucas Vazquez will continue at right-back, while Antonio Rudiger returns from a thigh injury to take his place in defence. Aurelien Tchouameni will move forward into midfield. with Rodrygo replacing Joselu in attack. Two more changes would see Fran Garcia and Luka Modric out, with Ferland Mendy and Toni Kroos coming into the side.

The big news for Sevilla is that Sergio Ramos will make his return to the Bernabeu for the first time since leaving Real Madrid in 2021. He will play alongside Loic Bade and Kike Salas in the centre of defence, while Lucas Ocampos is set to replace the injured Marcos Acuna, as per Diario AS.

It should be a compelling game in the Spanish capital. Real Madrid will be keen to return to winning ways, but Sevilla have looked better over the last few weeks, and won’t make it easy for the hosts to pick up three points.