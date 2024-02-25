Palmeiras could ask for Endrick Felipe transfer delay to Real Madrid

Palmeiras could ask Real Madrid to delay their signing of Endrick Felipe.

The 17-year-old is expected to complete his switch to Los Blancos in July, when he turns 18, with an agreement in place.

The terms of the arrangement will allow Endrick Felipe to gain more experience in Brazil before moving to Europe.

However, despite appearing to be wrapped up, Palmerias could make a fresh request to Real Madrid, to keep him in his native country for a little longer.

As per exclusive reports from ESPN, Palmerias will ask to keep him until the end of 2024, despite his preference to join Real Madrid in July.

Palmeiras club president Leila Pereira has spoken to the teenager’s agent to convey the new plan, but the situation remains in Real Madrid’s favour.

The chances of a change are slim, and whilst Real Madrid want to keep a positive relationship with Palmerias, they are keen to pair Endrick Felipe with Kylian Mbappe in preseason.