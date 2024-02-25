Michel Sanchez confirms Girona will be without key player for Rayo Vallecano clash

It’s been a tough few weeks for Girona, who have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions. It has seen them drop six points behind Real Madrid in the La Liga title race, and it could be nine by the time they take on Rayo Vallecano at Montilivi on Monday evening.

It is a must-win clash for the Catalans, as they look to keep pace in the race to finish inside the Champions League places. However, they will be without a key player for the match, as head coach Michel Sanchez has confirmed that Daley Blind is unavailable due to injury, as per Estadio Deportivo. However, he did confirm that David Lopez is back.

“Blind will be out, as he continues to have foot problems. We have got David Lopez and Jastin back – Toni Villa and Joel Roca are still out. It’s been a good week and we’re ready to win a game that will be very difficult. We always want to win and if we’re at our best we can beat any opponent.”

Blind is a big loss for Girona, as he has been outstanding since joining last summer. However, he does have a ready-made replacement in Lopez, who has equally been a miss since he has been unavailable.