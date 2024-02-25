Real Madrid Sevilla

Luka Modric wonder goal seals tight Real Madrid win over Sevilla

Real Madrid end the weekend with an eight point lead at the top of La Liga as Luka Modric’s superb strike sealed a 1-0 win over Sevilla.

Los Blanocs left it late to clinch victory in the Spanish capital as Modric came off the bench to roll back the years with a superb finish.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team laboured for the majority of the contest with defender Lucas Vazquez seeing a goal ruled out by VAR before the break.

The hosts stepped up the tempo after the restart with a flood of chances as Brazilian star Vinicius Junior was denied.

However, just as Sevilla looked set to dig in and claim a draw in Madrid, Modric seized on a loose ball on the edge of the box, to curl home his first goal of 2024.

Ancelotti’s charges are not in action in midweek, ahead of a league trip to Valencia on March 2, followed by a Champions League last 16 second leg at home to RB Leipzig four days later.

