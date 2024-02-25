Luka Modric: Age is just a number for myself and Sergio Ramos

There is no substitute for experience according to Real Madrid star Luka Modric.

Modric’s superb strike sealed a crucial late 1-0 La Liga win at home to rivals Sevilla to reinstate their eight point lead at the top of the table.

A vital late intervention from Modric turned one point into three for Carlo Ancelotti’s hosts as the veteran playmaker offered a reminder of his enduring place in the squad.

The Croatian international looks certain to move on from Madrid this summer and end his policy of signing one year contracts in the Spanish capital.

His frustration over a lack of playing time is set mean the end of his glittering career in Madrid but he still has the class to produce key moments.

Victory over Sevilla was also a reunion between Modric and former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos with the 38-year-old full of praise for his old skipper.

“Sergio Ramos is my brother and he’s a real legend. People always judge us by our age but his level is simply outstanding. I loved seeing him today”, he said at full time.

Ancelotti is willing to utilise Modric in the run in as Real Madrid chase titles in La Liga and the Champions League.