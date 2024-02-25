Luis Enrique tells PSG to get used to playing without Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain will start the 2024/25 season without Kylian Mbappe.

The Parisians are planning a summer transfer overhaul with Mbappe confirming his plan to move on.

The France captain looks set to join Real Madrid, as part of a long running free transfer push, with his PSG contract expiring.

Mbappe will complete the campaign with Luis Enrique’s side as they close in on a Ligue 1 title defence and challenge for the Champions League.

The former AS Monaco star has consistently stated his dream to win the Champions League in Paris as the long goodbye continues.

Mbappe was replaced after 65 minutes, as Goncalo Ramos’ late penalty snatched a 1-1 home draw with Rennes, at the Parc des Princes.

The 25-year-old will be crucial for Enrique in the campaign run in but the former Barcelona boss admitted there is no delaying of the inevitable over his talisman.

“Sooner or later, at some point, we have to get used to playing without Kylian Mbappe” he said at full time.

PSG face Real Sociedad in their Champions League last 16 second leg on March 5 but the French giants have only progressed past the quarter finals twice during Mbappe’s time in Paris.