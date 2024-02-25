Luis de la Fuente considering Spain call-up for 24-year-old forward linked with summer move to Athletic Club

With friendlies against Brazil and Colombia coming up next month, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente will have started drafting his squad for those fixtures, which will be used to gauge the players he intends to take to Germany for this summer’s European Championships, for which they are likely to be one of the favourites.

One area that is open at this stage is left wing. Nico Williams is a nailed-on option for La Roja, although he has been injured in recent weeks. Even still, with Yeremy Pino ruled out after an ACL tear, and the likes of Ansu Fati and Mikel Oyarzabal in questionable form, there are opportunities for others.

One of those is Alvaro Djalo, who has been in excellent form for Braga this season. Estadio Deportivo have reported that the 24-year-old is in de la Fuente’s thoughts for a call-up for March’s matches.

It’s worth nothing that Djalo has been heavily linked with a move to Athletic Club this summer. As such, it could be a big few months for him, if he does get the chance to make his debut for Spain.