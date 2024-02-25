La Liga to join Sevilla in case against Real Madrid over referee scrutiny videos

On Saturday, Sevilla announced that they have reported Real Madrid to the Spanish Football Federation over its use of Real Madrid TV to highlight the refereeing “mistakes” of the officials of its upcoming matches. The Andalusian club called out Los Blancos for “persecution and harassment” of Isidro Diaz de Mera and Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes, the respective referee and VAR official for Sunday’s match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The matter will be referred to the Federation’s Competition Committee, who will decide in the coming days whether to open an investigation. Real Madrid do not believe that one will come, as they believe they are well within their right to do these refereeing videos.

However, Diario AS have reported that La Liga will join the case against Real Madrid in the event that the Competition Committee do open an investigation. Javier Tebas, the president of the institution, has called out Los Blancos for these videos in the past, so his stance on the matter is clear.

It remains to be seen whether an investigation does take place. For now, Real Madrid have no plans to stop broadcasting these videos through its television channel.