Kepa Arrizabalaga could have played his final Real Madrid game

Real Madrid have made their decision on the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arrizabalaga joined Los Blancos on a season long loan from Premier League side Chelsea following a campaign ending injury to Thibaut Courtois.

The Spanish international looked set to ease into the squad as first choice on the back of a solid start in Madrid.

However, the picture has changed since the start of 2024, with Carlo Ancelotti opting for Andriy Lunin as his No.1.

Despite previously indicating his intention to rotate between Kepa and Lunin, Ancelotti’s plans have changed, with no Copa del Rey on the schedule.

With Ancelotti’s team leading the way in the La Liga title race, and pushing hard in the Champions League, he wants to avoid unsettling his starting XI.

Lunin has started the last seven matches in domestic and European action with Kepa benched.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, Real Madrid have already told Chelsea they will not opt for a permanent move, and he may not feature again this season.

A potential recall could occur if Ancelotti rests Lunin for key Champions League games, if the La Liga crown is already won, but that remains unlikely.