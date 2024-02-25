Athletic Club Atletico Madrid

Injured Athletic Club star set to miss Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey clash

Athletic Club face a key midweek clash with Atletico Madrid in their Copa del Rey semi final second leg.

Alex Berenguer’s penalty sealed a 1-0 win for the Basque side in Madrid in the first leg and they have a key advantage ahead of the return tie.

Both sides warmed up for the game with winless La Liga weekends, as Atletico Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw by rock bottom Almeria, and Athletic Club lost 3-1 at Real Betis.

Ernesto Valverde will make late fitness checks on certain players in the coming days but he faces issues at full back.

Right back Inigo Lekue is already out with a hamstring injury and veteran left back Yuri Berchiche could also miss out.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, Berchiche was forced off against Real Betis, and the 34-year-old will not be rushed back.

Imanol García de Albéniz is set to replace Berchiche in the starting line up as Athletic Club aim for a first Copa del Rey final since 2021.

