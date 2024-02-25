Injured Athletic Club star set to miss Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey clash

Athletic Club face a key midweek clash with Atletico Madrid in their Copa del Rey semi final second leg.

Alex Berenguer’s penalty sealed a 1-0 win for the Basque side in Madrid in the first leg and they have a key advantage ahead of the return tie.

Both sides warmed up for the game with winless La Liga weekends, as Atletico Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw by rock bottom Almeria, and Athletic Club lost 3-1 at Real Betis.

Ernesto Valverde will make late fitness checks on certain players in the coming days but he faces issues at full back.

🚨 Yuri Berchiche could miss Copa del Rey clash with Atletico Madrid https://t.co/8qoBixsah9 — Football España (@footballespana_) February 25, 2024

Right back Inigo Lekue is already out with a hamstring injury and veteran left back Yuri Berchiche could also miss out.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, Berchiche was forced off against Real Betis, and the 34-year-old will not be rushed back.

Imanol García de Albéniz is set to replace Berchiche in the starting line up as Athletic Club aim for a first Copa del Rey final since 2021.