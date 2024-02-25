Female La Liga referee suffers gruesome injury in bizarre camera collision

Real Betis boosted their hopes of European qualification in a 3-1 win over Athletic Club in a game which featured a bizarre referee injury.

The hosts secured three points at the Estadio Benito Villamarin with Chimy Avila opening the scoring in Andalucia with his first goal for the club.

Chimy Ávila's first Real Betis goal 🌴 The Argentine scores the opening goal of the game against Athletic Club 👊 pic.twitter.com/FacJZ5bTe0 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 25, 2024

However, his goal required a VAR assessment at pitch side, with assistant referee Guadalupe Porras making the check.

After validating the goal, Porras accidentally collided with a television camera, and was eventually forced to withdraw from the game.

👀 Así ha quedado el rostro de Guadalupe Porras. 🚑 Ha tenido que ser retirada en camilla y evacuada en ambulancia. https://t.co/BO7fmQsF9K pic.twitter.com/6fUG55ZHRf — MARCA (@marca) February 25, 2024

Porras was treated for a head injury by the Real Betis medical staff, with blood pouring from a cut to her face, and fourth official Holgueras Castellanos eventually replaced her.

The injured official was forced to leave the pitch on a stretcher, as a precaution, and was later taken to hospital for tests.

La Liga and the RFEF are expected to offer an update on her condition in the next 24 hours.

Images via Twitter/X