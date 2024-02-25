Diego Simeone concerned by Atletico Madrid defence in Almeria loss

Atletico Madrid need to improve to meet their goal of Champions League qualification for 2024/25.

Los Rojiblancos slipped to a 2-2 La Liga draw against Almeria as they lost ground to their rivals in the race for a top four finish this season.

Ahead of the campaign run in, Atletico Madrid have two potential routes into the Champions League next season, either via La Liga, or as defending champions.

Diego Simeone’s side are amongst the dark horse candidates to lift the trophy in 2024 as they fight on in La Liga.

Despite the complex picture ahead, Simeone is confident his team can reach their objective, but the Argentinian coach is concerned by their defensive form.

“To improve defensively you need to win duels. They have everything I demand from them, they have shown it, I’m going to get it out of them”, as per reports from Marca.

Despite their frustration over a draw with Almeria, Simone’s team face a crucial run of games in the coming days, ahead of a Copa del Rey semi final second leg against Mallorca in midweek.

