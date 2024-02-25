Carlo Ancelotti happy to let Luka Modric decide his Real Madrid future

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted Luka Modric will decide his own future at Real Madrid.

Modric is out of contract in Madrid at the end of season and he faces a call on his plans before the end of the campaign.

All the signs point to the 38-year-old moving on from the Spanish capital amid frustrations over a lack of playing time in the Spanish capital.

The veteran midfielder has previously been allowed the flexibility to sign one year renewals in recent summers, but that pattern looks set to change.

Ancelotti is open to keeping his experience in the squad next season, but he wants more guarantees over what his role will be.

Offers are incoming from the Saudi Pro League and MLS, which he will consider, alongside a possible return to former club Dinamo Zagreb.

Ancelotti will not push for a decision and Modric will be allowed to accept or decline the chance to continue his career in Madrid.

“I can’t be in Modric’s head. He’s a top guy, very humble, I love him”, as per reports from Marca.

“I don’t know if he wants to stay and be a back up player.”