Cadiz star confirms he was affected by deadly fire in Valencia – “It has been a very hard time”

Earlier this week, a fire tragically ripped through an apartment block in the area of Campanar, Valencia. 10 people have died, with hundreds more affected by the event, which also led to the postponement of Valencia’s and Levante’s fixtures this weekend.

One of those to be affected by the fire was Cadiz striker Roger Marti. The 33-year-old, who joined the Andalusian side on a permanent basis from Elche last summer, revealed to GOL that he had a flat in the block that was affected by the fire.

“I join in the pain of the people who have lost a family member in the fire. I show my support and send a huge hug to all the neighbours. I had an apartment there. I lived there for 4 years and I have a lot of people I know. It’s been a very hard blow and I can imagine how the people are there. I send a lot of strength.

“I have contacted several colleagues to send me a top so that I can do a charity raffle and everything that can be taken out and help the people affected.”

🎙️ Roger Martí, afectado por el incendio de Valencia 💔 "Tengo un piso allí, viví durante cuatro años y ha sido un palo muy duro" 👏 "Me he puesto en contacto con varios compañeros para que me envíen una camiseta y poder hacer una rifa benéfica" 📺 #LaLigaEnGol pic.twitter.com/DuKqPkPsIH — GOL PLAY (@Gol) February 25, 2024

It has been a dark moment for Spain in these last few days, and the hope is that those affected will be able to rebuild their lives. Roger’s compassionate act will hopefully be able to help.