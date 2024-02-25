Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies doing his part to ensure he joins Real Madrid this summer

With Real Madrid said to be closing in on an agreement to sign Kylian Mbappe, they can soon start to turn their attention towards their next big summer target: Alphonso Davies. The Canadian defender has been chosen to strengthen the left-back department in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, and he certainly fits the bill for the club’s recent transfer policy.

Real Madrid are hoping to secure Davies’ services on a cut-price deal. His contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025, so would only have a year remaining in the summer if he does not renew. Should this become a reality, the expectation is that the German champions will be open to selling.

For this to happen, Real Madrid need to hope that Davies doesn’t sign a new deal, and as Diario AS have reported, that continues to be the case. He is holding out on extending his contract, although Bayern are continuing to push for an agreement of terms.

The Davies saga will be one to watch over the coming months. It he does not sign a contract with Bayern before the end of the season, the expectation is that he will be heading to Real Madrid in the summer.