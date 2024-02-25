Bayern Munich are lining up targets to potentially replace defender Alphonso Davies this summer.

Davies is a key target for Real Madrid with his current contract at the Allianz Arena running until 2025, but extension talks remain deadlocked with his representatives.

The Bundesliga giants remain confident over their attempts to keep Davies in Bavaria, as part of a fresh deal, with the Canadian international open to staying on.

With no resolution over his contract status, Bayern Munich are now looking to make contingency plans, with the possibility of a €65m move in 2024.

If Davies declines a contract extension in Germany, Bayern Munich could utilise their last window to secure a transfer fee, to avoid a free exit next year.

As per reports from Sky Germany, AC Milan left back Theo Hernandez is the main name being considered to fill Davies’ void, if he leaves.

The 26-year-old, who was sold by Real Madrid in 2019, is contracted at the San Siro until 2026, with a valuation of around €55m.