Barcelona will listen to offer from Saudi Arabia for Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer

Barcelona look set to lose more veterans this summer, following the exits of Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique last season. The talk is that Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto will be moving on this summer, but they may also find themselves looking for a Marc-Andre ter Stegen replacement.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper became the first vice-captain at Barcelona this summer as he approaches a decade at the club, and with Sergi Roberto rarely starting, ter Stegen tends to wear the armband. On Friday it emerged that Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad are interested in signing ter Stegen, as Sporting Director Ramon Planes looks to reunite with the German.

🚨 Al Ittihad, is the Saudi Arabian club that has made an offer to Ter Stegen. @JorgeCPicon 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/l0y8E9gpqY — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 25, 2024

While his stance on a move is not yet clear, Matteo Moretto has told The Daily Briefing that Barcelona would be willing to hear out the offer for ter Stegen from Al-Ittihad, should one arrive this summer.

The Blaugrana are in need of urgent sales in order to square off their accounts. The German will have to give his approval, but otherwise could become a victim of necessity in Can Barca. It’s probably approaching their last chance to get a significant fee for ter Stegen given his age, but equally Sporting Director Deco will have to factor in the cost of a replacement should ter Stegen leave.