Barcelona star relishing competition with Lamine Yamal – “He’s going to be a high-level player”

Over the previous six weeks, Lamine Yamal had established himself as Barcelona’s first choice on the right wing. The 16-year-old had started eight matches in a row for Xavi Hernandez’s side, although he was given a well-earned rest for Saturday’s clash with Getafe, which the hosts won convincingly.

It was Lamine Yamal’s replacement that was the star of the show in Montjuic. Raphinha was a threat all afternoon, and he was rewarded with a goal, an assist, and the MVP award from La Liga.

The decision on who plays for the remainder of the season will be a big one for Xavi, but in Raphinha’s case, he is relishing the competition, as he told the media post-match, as per MD.

“I’m not worried about the competition with Lamine Yamal because it’s a privilege to have him competing with me. He’s going to be a high-level player, one of the best. The competition will make us better and it’s an honour for me. Seeing him play and score will make me evolve and I’m sure he thinks the same. It’s good for Barcelona, and for us.”

It’s definitely a good problem for Barcelona to have. Raphinha was outstanding against Getafe, and if he and Lamine Yamal can keep up their form over the coming weeks and months, it would be excellent for the Blaugrana.