Barcelona managerial target’s agent was present in Montjuic for Getafe match

Ever since Xavi Hernandez announced last month that he was stepping down as head coach of Barcelona at the end of the season, there has been strong speculation in regards to who his successor will be. Many names have been linked, with one of the most prominent being Hansi Flick.

The 59-year-old is currently out of work, having left his position as Germany manager following a disappointing 2022 World Cup. He is well-regarded withing Barcelona, and especially by president Joan Laporta, who also has a close relationship with Pini Zahavi, who was recently hired to be Flick’s new agent.

As reported by MD, Zahavi was present at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday afternoon for Barcelona’s demolition of Getafe. It’s thought that the trip was in relation to the Catalan club’s managerial search.

There’s a long way to go before Sporting Director Deco and Laporta come to a decision on who will be the next manager of Barcelona. Flick is in a good position to get the role, but others are also being considered.