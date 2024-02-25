Barcelona have “no plans” to offer new contract to midfielder, summer exit on the cards

It’s highly likely that there will be several Barcelona players leaving the club on a permanent basis this summer, given that sales are needed in order to ease their ongoing financial problems.

Two players that are pretty much guaranteed to be leaving the club are Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto, as both players are out of contract at the end of the season. The decision on the former was made some time ago, while in the case of Roberto – the club captain – there had been a chance that he would stay for an additional 12 months.

However, ever since Xavi Hernandez announced that he would be leaving at the end of the season, Roberto’s hopes to stay have been extinguished. Relevo say that there are no plans for Barcelona to offer him a new deal, which suggests that he will be departing in the summer for pastures new.

It will be the end of an era for Roberto, who has been an excellent servant for Barcelona ever since he broke through from La Masia. He’s yet to be officially informed that he is leaving, but he will surely know soon that his time is up.