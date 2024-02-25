Barcelona consider current Frenkie de Jong situation to be “unbearable” – report

Earlier this week, Frenkie de Jong took aim at the Catalan media over the continued speculation surrounding his future. The Dutch midfielder confirmed that he has intention of leaving this summer, and he also stated that he was yet to receive a contract offer from Barcelona.

However, there is no doubt that Barcelona do want de Jong to sign a new contract. As a result of deferred wages from the COVID-19 pandemic, he is set to earn a mammoth wage over the next two seasons, which is something that the Catalan club cannot afford because of their ongoing financial woes.

As per Diario AS, Barcelona consider the financial burden posed by De Jong’s contract to be “unbearable”. They are desperate to agree new terms before the end of the season, which is why they say that it’s not completely certain that he will stay this summer.

De Jong has a poor relationship with the club’s hierarchy because of the situation that took place in the summer of 2022, when Barcelona tried to force him out. However, it could be that a similar situation takes place in 2024, especially if he fails to sign a new deal in the coming months.