Atletico Madrid risk losing two key players for free this summer as contract negotiations stall

Atletico Madrid fears are growing over the club’s ongoing contract situation. Two key players, that being captain Koke Resurreccion and defender Mario Hermoso, see their deals expire in the summer, meaning that they are currently able to discuss terms with other clubs.

Both players have shown a desire to continue at the Civitas Metropolitano, but at this stage, their demands have not been met by Atleti, who have offered significant wage decreases to both as a way of reducing costs in the wake of their ongoing financial problems.

Relevo have provided an update on the situation. They say that there is still no agreement between Atleti and either party, and the more everything drags on, the more complicated things will become for Los Rojiblancos.

Losing both Koke and Hermoso would be a massive blow for Atletico Madrid, especially considering that they will struggle to replace them because of their money woes. A solution is needed, and fast.