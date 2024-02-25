Atletico Madrid looking for midfielder in the summer as Koke Resurreccion negotiations stall

Atletico Madrid captain Koke Resurreccion looked set to be a one-club man, having come through system and gone on to captain the club, earning over 600 appearances for his boyhood club. There does appear to be some jeopardy in his future though, as contract talks continue for the 32-year-old.

The club confirmed earlier in the year that talks were underway for a new deal, and Koke has previously said that he wants continue at Atletico Madrid, but that ‘it doesn’t depend on him’. With just fourth months to go until he is a free agent, there have been no advances regarding his future.

🚨 Koke and Mario Hermoso’s renewal and continuity with Atlético Madrid are far from certain. As of today, there are still no agreements for an extension, and the longer time passes, the more complicated the matter becomes. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto, @relevo] pic.twitter.com/H6hJmSuAQg — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 25, 2024

Matteo Moretto has explained in The Daily Briefing that as time passes, it is getting ‘harder’ for both sides to find common ground regarding Koke’s contract. He also confirmed there is still ‘distance’ between the two sides.

Koke has worn the armband at Atletico since Diego Godin departed in 2019, and has very much been the face of the side alongside Antoine Griezmann in recent years. His departure would naturally hurt them on the pitch, but would also rob Diego Simeone of his de facto leader, and potentially spark discontent amongst the fans at losing their iconic midfielder.

Image via EFE/ Sergio Perez