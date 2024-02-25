Atletico Madrid held by rock bottom Almeria

Atletico Madrid’s push for a Champions League qualification place has been hit by a 2-2 draw against Almeria.

Los Rojiblancos are battling towards a place in Europe’s premier competition in 2024/25 but they face a race against time in the coming weeks

Atletico Madrid end the weekend in fourth place in table but under threat from the teams around them in the race for Europe.

A point on the road has disrupted the progress of the visitors, with Almeria still without a win so far in league action this season.

Angel Correa’s early goal put Atletico in a strong position, but Luka Romero’s double blocked them on the night, despite a late effort from Rodrigo De Paul.

The result leaves Atletico in a solid spot, but fifth place rivals Athletic Club remain just three points behind them in the battle for the Champions League.

The league route for Champions League is just one path for Atletico Madrid to the Champions League as they remain in the competition this season.

