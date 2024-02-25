Atletico Madrid

Angel Correa continues making La Liga history after scoring for Atletico Madrid against Almeria

It was a frustrating evening for Atletico Madrid on Saturday, as they dropped more points in their battle to finish inside the top four in La Liga after drawing 2-2 with bottom side Almeria, who are still yet to win a league match this season.

The result exposed Atleti’s wretched away form even more, and they are only three points clear of Athletic Club, who can go fourth and above them if they defeat Real Betis by three or more goals on Sunday.

One bright point for Atleti was Angel Correa, who scored his eighth goal of the season at the Power Horse stadium. It was a significant strike for a couple of reasons – he became the second highest scorer for the club during the Diego Simeone era, overtaking Diego Costa in the process. Also he extended his streak of scoring in matches that Atleti haven’t lost (53), as per MD.

Correa’s form is crucial for Atletico Madrid, especially going into Thursday’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Athletic. They need to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg, and the Argentine can give them a good chance of doing so.

Posted by

Tags Angel Correa Atletico Madrid Diego Costa La Liga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News