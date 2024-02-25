Angel Correa continues making La Liga history after scoring for Atletico Madrid against Almeria

It was a frustrating evening for Atletico Madrid on Saturday, as they dropped more points in their battle to finish inside the top four in La Liga after drawing 2-2 with bottom side Almeria, who are still yet to win a league match this season.

The result exposed Atleti’s wretched away form even more, and they are only three points clear of Athletic Club, who can go fourth and above them if they defeat Real Betis by three or more goals on Sunday.

One bright point for Atleti was Angel Correa, who scored his eighth goal of the season at the Power Horse stadium. It was a significant strike for a couple of reasons – he became the second highest scorer for the club during the Diego Simeone era, overtaking Diego Costa in the process. Also he extended his streak of scoring in matches that Atleti haven’t lost (53), as per MD.

🚨📊 Ángel Correa (76) overtakes Diego Costa (75) and becomes the second top scorer for Atlético Madrid in the Diego Simeone era. [via @pedritonumeros] pic.twitter.com/T3PgBeKlNq — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 24, 2024

Correa’s form is crucial for Atletico Madrid, especially going into Thursday’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Athletic. They need to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg, and the Argentine can give them a good chance of doing so.