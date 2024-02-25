Al-Ittihad make offer to Barcelona star as Ramon Planes eyes reunion in Saudi Arabia

As a result of their ongoing financial problems, Barcelona will be forced into at least one significant sale this summer. The likes of Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong have been listed as possible assets who could be moved on, and another that is subjected to interest is Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

It was reported earlier this week that Ter Stegen had received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, and this information has been confirmed by Relevo. They say that this proposal has come from Al-Ittihad, for whom Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante and Fabinho all play for.

The report states that the driving force behind Al-Ittihad’s interest has come from Ramon Planes, who was appointed as their new Sporting Director earlier this year, leaving Real Betis to take up the position. Planes also held a similar role at Barcelona from 2018 to 2021.

Ter Stegen is considered to be an invaluable player by Barcelona, but given their financial situation, they could be tempted to do business if a sufficient offer is received from Al-Ittihad.