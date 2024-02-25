17-year-old forward impresses during Barcelona trial period, permanent contract will be offered

Ibrahim Diarra’s trial period at Barcelona came to an end this week, and the 17-year-old has now returned to his native Mail. He had been with the Catalan giants for most of February, and it’s safe to say that he made a very good impression during his time there.

As per Sport, Diarra lived up to the expectations set to him by Barcelona’s youth coaches. The teenage striker, who alternated between Barca Atletic and the younger teams, left very good sensation in the different training sessions that he took part in. As such, moves are already being made to sign him on a permanent basis.

The problem for Barcelona is that Diarra cannot sign until January 2025, as he does not turn 18 until December. The Blaugrana want to have him on their books from the summer, so they are currently analysing the situation to find possible administrative alternatives so that he arrives as soon as possible.