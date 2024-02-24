Xavi Hernandez claims Barcelona are still in La Liga title race following victory over Getafe

Barcelona made it four wins out of five in La Liga on Saturday afternoon as they strolled to a 4-0 victory over Getafe at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. It was a morale-boosting result for the home side, who have jumped to second in the table with those three points, ahead of Catalan rivals Girona.

It was certainly one of Barcelona’s best performances of the season. They started slowly, but Raphinha’s opener settled them down, before three more goals in the second half ensured a comfortable afternoon.

Understandably, Xavi Hernandez was delighted with his side’s performance, as he told the media post-match, as per Diario AS.

“It was a very complete game. We knew how to go into space many times and that’s where the goals came from. We matched their intensity. We’ve been very good. It was a convincing game from the team. We have surprised them. I’m satisfied with the team’s performance. The victory gives us calm.”

The result sees Barcelona move to within five points of Real Madrid in the title race, albeit having played a game more. Xavi believes that his side still have a chance of overturning this deficit.

“I’ve already said that we didn’t throw in the towel. We have to get three points every weekend. There are twelve games left. Let’s see what Girona and Real Madrid do this weekend.”

Xavi will now turn his attention to next weekend, where Barcelona face a very tricky test, as they travel to San Mames to take on Athletic Club.