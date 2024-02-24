Xabi Alonso prepared to reject Liverpool and Bayern Munich in order to hold on for Real Madrid move – report

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side have been relentless this season. After 33 matches across all competitions, they are still yet to lose, and are currently 11 points clear of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table (having played one game more).

Understandably, Alonso’s services are in demand on the back of this. Liverpool and Bayern, two of his clubs from his playing days, will be looking for new managers at the end of the season, and the Spaniard is reportedly high on their respective shortlists.

However, according to a report from Fussball News, Alonso is prepared to reject both clubs in order to hold out for his dream move, which is Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti is under contract until 2026, so the Basque coach may decide to stay at Leverkusen until this time before moving to the Spanish capital.

It’s claimed in the report that Real Madrid see Alonso as their preferred candidate to succeed Ancelotti, although that possibility could be over two years away. As such, it remains to be seen whether this turns into some sort of reality.