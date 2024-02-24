WATCH: Frenkie de Jong caps off fine performance as Barcelona go 3-0 up against Getafe

Barcelona are undoubtedly going to make it four wins in their last five, as they eased towards another three points against Getafe at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Xavi Hernandez’s side are now 3-0 up in the Catalan capital.

Raphinha opened the scoring for the hosts inside the first half, and that was added to by Joao Felix early into the second period. That gave Barcelona a buffer, and they have now brought that home by going 3-0 up, with Frenkie de Jong finishing after fine play from Ilkay Gundogan and Raphinha.

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Barcelona 3-0 Getafe | Frenkie de Jong FRENKIE DE JONG MAKES IT THREE !!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/nYpX7WTPVV — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) February 24, 2024

It’s lovely play from Barcelona, who have asserted their dominance over Getafe in the second half. It’s a rare goal from de Jong, but one that he deserves after another strong performance in the centre of midfield.

Getafe will hope to end this one by restoring some pride, but Barcelona are certainly on their way to moving into second in the La Liga table, ahead of Girona.